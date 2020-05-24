Ivan Ognenovski, the 54 year old heart patient who received the first heart transplant ever performed in Macedonia, is feeling well. The Healthcare Ministry shared a photograph of the patient recovering in his bed, along with the team who performed the surgery.

The Ognenovski family expressed its gratitude to the Dinevi family from Dojran. Emilija Dineva died in a traffic accident and the family allowed her heart and kidneys to be used for transplants, hoping that it will help three patients recover.