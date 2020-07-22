According to the first general secretary of the party, Boris Zmejkovski, the new changes to the party statute, which were promoted Tuesday after the meeting of the VMRO-DPMNE Central Committee, were more than necessary.

In a statement for “Kurir”, Zmejkovski supports the changes to the statute and says that the changes were necessary because they are the changes of the new time. He especially mentioned that the new statute envisages a Union of Veterans, as well as a forum of party intellectuals.

With the new statute, Zmejkovski told “Kurir”, the party is democratized and follows the thinking of European parties, and special support is given to the novelty brought by the party, which is that the membership is given the opportunity to directly participate in the election of chairmen of the Municipal Committees.

According to him, the fact that each member will contribute to the election is a positive step.