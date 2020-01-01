The forecast calls for snow on Sunday and Monday Macedonia 01.01.2020 / 15:22 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin A wet front is expected on Saturday evening and forecasters are predicting it will bring snow on Sunday and Monday morning. Forecasts are also predicting strong northern wind. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin snowforecast Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 06.12.2019 Temperatures continue to drop, Berovo coldest this morning with -8 degrees Macedonia 03.12.2019 First snow of the year falls in Skopje Macedonia 07.11.2019 Forecast: Rainy and warm over the next few days Macedonia News Nikoloski: In 2020 we will win and begin the renewal of Macedonia Dino Merlin draws more than 60.000 people for his New Year’s Eve concert in Skopje Pro-Government journalist calls on TV editors to censor Hristijan Mickoski’s New Year message After having too much alcohol, 29 people welcomed the New Year in the Skopje Clinic Owner injured after fire broke out in a fireworks shop Twin boy and girl – first babies born in 2020 Skopje clinics will be open non-stop for the New Year Centar municipality offers free parking areas for New Year .
