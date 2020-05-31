The rise in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths is the main reason for the fourth state of emergency in the country, which was declared Saturday by President Stevo Pendarovski.

The decision, the President underlined, was reached in order to ensure that government and institutions can efficiently manage the health, as well as socio-economic effects of the coronacrisis and is in no way related to the election process.

We will win this fight, but we must remain alert and responsible until the end, the President said.

Saturday was the final day of the 14-day state of emergency, which President Pendarovski declared on May 15.

President Pendarovski previously declared two consecutive 30-day states of emergency on March 18, and April 17, respectively.

As stipulated in the Constitution, the Parliament is supposed to decide on the state of emergency, but since it is dissolved, the President is the one declaring it.