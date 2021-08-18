I’m astonished with the ease with which the Government proposes to accept such numbers of refugees, if we consider that the number received by, say, the Scandinavian countries, is in the single digits, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski. The Zaev Government plans to accept 450 Afghans in the coming days, for processing as they await the outcome of their asylum applications elsewhere.

I would like to see more solidarity and a display of European values from the richer countries. A small country like Macedonia, which is constantly being blackmailed by the EU, receives seven to 10 times more refugees than EU member states, Mickoski said.

He added that the Zaev regime is unable to “care for our own”, let alone provide proper care for people from other countries.