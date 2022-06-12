VMRO-DPMNE has the biggest advantage over SDSM after the Macedonian Center for International Cooperation (MCIC) conducted a public opinion poll. Between sufficient and good or 2.44 is the average grade that the citizens gave to the Government for its work in the first 100 days, showed the results of the latest survey of MCIC “100 days Government” conducted in the period from 3 to 13 May 2022.

The rating of VMRO-DPMNE in this public opinion poll is 20.7%, and that of SDSM 14.6%, a difference of 6.1%, the highest ever.

The government in the first 100 days did not meet the expectations of 65.1% of citizens.

Almost a quarter of the citizens (23%) are completely disappointed with all areas, while an insignificant minority of 4.7% are not disappointed with any area.

Citizens are disappointed in the economy (13.9%), healthcare (10.6%), foreign affairs and diplomacy (8.5%) and justice (8.2%).

The majority of citizens (63.7%) do not trust the government.

About half of citizens (51.8%) believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction.

The most important problems facing the country are poverty and unemployment (30%) and corruption and crime (25.9%). The series of problems faced by the country is followed by the economic situation (13.9%) and the emigration of young people (13.5%).

The majority of citizens (55.1%) believe that the economy will deteriorate in the next two years.

In the period from May 03 to May 13, 2022, M-Prospect conducted a telephone survey (CATI) in order to examine the public opinion on the trust in the Government, views on the work of the Government in the first 100 days in office.

The survey was conducted on a nationally representative sample of 1,005 respondents. The sample is two-phase stratified, representative by gender, age, ethnicity and place of residence. The respondents are persons over 18 years old, citizens of the Republic of Macedonia. The survey was conducted in Macedonian and Albanian.

All results are subject to a statistical error of ± 3.1% with an acceptable confidence level.