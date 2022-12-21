No reconstruction of the Government is planned. Now is the period when we prepare for the coming year. We intensively present the budgets of each ministry individually, said Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski. Again he said that there will be no early parliamentary elections.

The government functions in a full capacity to deal with all the challenges that the country faces, and believe me that this is a mandate for 11 months already, which has already been filled with great challenges that no government has ever faced, economically, on the energy plan and let’s say on the security plan, on the smooth functioning of all institutions in view of the hybrid threats that are coming and which are the result of the war that is being waged in Ukraine, Kovacevski said.

Prime Minister Kovacevski, who is also the president of SDSM, when asked if the debates organized by his party were an introduction to early elections, said that parliamentary elections will be held together with presidential elections in 2024.

I am a person who sticks to his views and I do not change my views like other politicians and there will be elections in 2024, first presidential and then parliamentary elections. And the poll itself (IRI) shows you that the citizens are determined for the European future of the country because if you look closely at the percentages of the parties that are in favor of European Macedonia and joining the EU and the parties that are in favor of blocking that process then again you can see the difference and you can already see the result that in 2024 we will have a president of a country who is in favor of joining Macedonia in the EU, and we can propose such a candidate only us SDSM, of course with the coalition partners, Kovacevski said.

The Prime Minister is convinced that in 2024 there will be a Government again, which will also be led by SDSM and the coalition partners who are in favor of continuing the European path of the country and joining the EU by 2030.