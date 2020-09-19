There were 1,397 tests performed over the past 24 hours, with 140 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 60 patients recovered, while six died, the Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

New cases were reported in Skopje-47, Kumanovo-18, Tetovo-15, Prilep-7, Kocani-5, in Gevgelija-4, Strumica- 4, Radovis-4, Stip-3, Struga-3, Veles-3, Bitola-3, Gostivar-3, Berovo-3, Sveti Nikole-3, Kavadarci-2, Kriva Palanka-2, Delcevo-2, Kicevo-2, Resen-2, Ohrid-1, Krusevo-1 and Makedonski Brod-1.

Six patients died, three from Skopje (aged 84, 73 and 74), two from Tetovo (aged 68 and 55) and one from Struga (aged 62).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 16,557 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 13,792 people have recovered. Death toll has reached 689. At the moment, there are 2,076 active cases across the country.