At Tuesday’s session, the Government established the new text of the Law amending the Law on Postal Services, which will be submitted for adoption by the Parliament.

In this regard, the Government instructed the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Economic Affairs, the Minister of Economy and the Director of the National Post Office to initiate a feasibility study on the possibilities of initiating a procedure for taking over the company through a public-private partnership or privatization to continue the process of liberalization of postal services in the country in line with EU regulations.