As the Government is trying to force industrial bakeries to offer bread at a maximum of 33 denars per loaf, its services have purchased bread for far more than the maximum price.

VMRO-DPMNE revealed contracts showing that the Government would buy bread for between 41 and 75 denars per loaf. “If the Government has an exact estimate of the price of bread, why does it buy it for twice that price?”, VMRO-DPMNE asks in a statement.