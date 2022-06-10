Silence from the Government after yesterday the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov told the Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi the three conditions to lift the veto.

Among them is the fulfillment of the so-called Framework Position of Bulgaria adopted by their Parliament.

But few wondered what it contained and how harmful it was to Macedonia. The framework position is almost the same as the Declaration on Macedonia which is supported by all parties in Bulgaria.

The framework position contains 20 points, one can’t say which is worse for Macedonia.

What the Bulgarian authorities insist on and demand is the renunciation of the recognition of the Macedonian minority living in Bulgaria, the removal of the term “Bulgarian fascist occupier” from the texts in textbooks and inscriptions on monuments and memorial plaques, as well as the start of a new lustration process, in order to uncover all collaborators of the security services of the former Yugoslavia, in today’s Macedonia.

Regarding the language in the EU and other international organizations, the use of the term “Macedonian language” to be accompanied by an asterisk and an explanation that it is according to the Constitution of the Republic of Macedonia.

The Framework Position seeks concrete results of the joint history commission up to 1944, including an agreement on Goce Delcev, VMORO-VMRO and the Ilinden Uprising, removal of the disputed plaques and joint celebration of events and personalities.

It also requires the harmonization of history textbooks and texts on events in the 19th and 20th centuries to be presented in the language norm in which they were originally written.