There is no response from the government after VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski and Vice President Aleksandar Nikolovski publicly revealed that they were being followed. It is unclear why the government is silent and avoids responding to such important claims that the highest representatives of the opposition have been followed for a long time.

Nikolovski publicly said before Deputy Prime Minister Sekerinska that the secret services were following and wiretapping VMRO-DPMNE’s top leadership.

There will be responsibility for us being followed by the secret services. VMRO-DPMNE’s top leadership and our families are currently under physical observation and wiretapping. I am alarming in public. Where else should I alarm? How come SDSM is always one step ahead, always knows what we will do. That’s because they are eavesdropping VMRO-DPMNE officials, Nikolovski explained.

In an interview with “Fokus”, Hristijan Mickoski asked by whose party structure was he being followed.