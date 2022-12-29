The government of Kovacevski and Ahmeti has a year with 365 scandals. The people and the economy were impoverished, and corrupt officials were filling their pockets. State property was devalued and tenders were rigged, all with the aim of enriching people close to the government, VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

Over half a million citizens live in poverty, the rice producers, the employees of Macedonian Post, Kolska and many other companies could not their payments, but that is why the Registry Office awarded a tender for digitization to a company formed immediately before the public procurement was announced.

This was a year marked by abuses of official duties and misuse of public money. That’s how we learned that the Secretary General of the Government, Muhamed Zekiri, is accused of causing damage to the state budget in the amount of almost one million euros for a dubious feasibility study for the privatization of the Post. In this case, the investigation did not expand to see which of Zekiri’s superiors participated in this crime, that is, whether Zaev or other ministers instigated the crime.

During the year, rigged tenders in energy companies continued, but also rigged advertisements in which citizens were hired for high fees in state companies, not by their quality, but by their closeness to a party.

At the same time, there was a continuous violation of the dignity of the people and of Macedonia. At the behest of Bulgaria, the government accepted the change of textbooks, history books, events and characters.

This criminal government plans to continue to operate in the same way. It has to stop. Macedonia can and must have a new government that will work in the interest of the citizens.