The government announces that it will revoke the citizenship of Ukrainian businessman Onishchenko, claiming that he lied about his information. The explanation is that through the Ministry of Internal Affairs, a procedure will be initiated using Article 14 of the Law on Citizenship, which leaves the possibility in such cases to revoke the citizenship and the passport.

The opposition, on the other hand, believes that this scandal mocks the entire security system and institutions in the country and destroys the credibility of the National Security Agency, headed by Viktor Dimovski and the Minister of Internal Affairs, Oliver Spasovski.

It is scandalous that for almost two weeks, the institutions in the country cannot find out how Onishchenko got Macedonian citizenship, and Prime Minister Kovacevski, instead of demanding responsibility from Dimovski and immediately dismissing him, sent him as ambassador to France, says VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that changes and functional institutions are needed that will guarantee the safety of the citizens and respect for the constitutional order of the state.