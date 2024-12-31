The Government will continue to do its part to fight corruption and provide collected evidence to state prosecutors, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during his year-end press conference today.

In cases of high profile politically linked corruption, we, as a Government, can secure the evidence, prepare a file about the case and deliver it to the state prosecutors. That is the law. We can’t be both the executive and the judicial power. From that point onwards, it’s up to the prosecution, Mickoski said.

He pointed out that the fight against corruption has intensified, with high profile names being investigated. This includes the former Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi, and the head of the ELEM/ESM energy company Vasko Kovacevski, both of whom fled the country to avoid being investigated. “The justice will find them. It’s just a matter of time when these fugitives from justice are returned and held accountable”.