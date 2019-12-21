The grand VMRO rally in pictures (GALLERY) Macedonia 21.12.2019 / 17:03 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin VMRO-DPMNE filled the large Jane Sandanski sports hall in Skopje to the last seat for its pre-election rally. Republika is bringing you some of the atmosphere, through our photo gallery. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin vmrorallygallery Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 21.12.2019 Mickoski promises justice, change and principled politics after the VMRO victory in April Macedonia 21.12.2019 Mickoski says he won’t promise clean air overnight, but will make major investments to reduce air pollution Macedonia 21.12.2019 Mickoski: EU will not let us join unless we stop Zaev’s criminal activities Macedonia News Ahmeti re-elected leader of the DUI party, vows that no decisions will be made in Macedonia without his approval “Never North, Always Macedonia” echoes during the VMRO rally Mickoski promises justice, change and principled politics after the VMRO victory in April Mickoski says he won’t promise clean air overnight, but will make major investments to reduce air pollution Macedonia needs to start winning – now Skopje citizens gather to set a Guinness record for largest Christmas tree Mickoski: EU will not let us join unless we stop Zaev’s criminal activities Thousands gather for the large VMRO rally in Skopje .
Comments are closed for this post.