There are three groups of officials who should be held responsible for the scandal involving Ukrainian oligarch Oleksandr Onyshchenko, said VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski. Onyshchenko was given a Macedonian passport earlier this year, allegedly as a potential Olympian – equestrian, even though he is on a US black list because of corrupt activities involving gas deals.

The first level of responsibility is that of the director of the ANB security service. He should resign immediately, instead of being sent to Paris as ambassador. The second level is on Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, as the Ministry is responsible for issuing passports. Let’s not forget that this is the man who already issued 215 Macedonian passports to known criminals, who were used to carry out murders in Istanbul, Kiev and other European capitals. And the third level of responsibility is the Prime Minister, Nikoloski said.

He warned that the Macedonian reputation is badly undermined with this scandal, as it shows how our security services are deeply corrupt and incompetent. “Instead of protecting the constitutional order of Macedonia, they are engaged in crime, they blackmail businessmen and engage in surveillance of the opposition”, Nikoloski said.