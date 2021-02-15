Four days ago, the Health Insurance Fund issued a job ad for the position adviser for administrative support of the director of the institution. The job requirements included education in public administration, fine arts, organizational science and management.

According to the 2020 annual plan of the institution, employment of a Albanian male/female is envisaged. The salary is 34,448.00 denars.

The public is already reacting that the coalition partners SDSM and DUI are no longer hiding the fact that job ads are being created that correspond to the qualifications of the already selected party soldier who should be employed in one of the state institutions. Thus, suddenly sportspeople are appointed as leaders in cultural institutions, and in the specific case with the Health Insurance Fund, the “adviser” has already been hired and will receive employment contract on March 1.