Forecasters give the lengthy heatwave that enveloped Macedonia one more day. Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to hit nearly 40 degrees again, but starting on Wednesday, a drop will finally begin.

The heatwave has been in effect since mid July and led to devastating forest fires. As of Wednesday, we can expect summer storms and rain in the afternoons, and wind along the Vardar river valley. These will both have the effect of gradually lowering temperatures.