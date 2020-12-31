2020 was annus horribilis by any objective account, and that makes it even more important to remember its heroes and the people who brought some light and joy in it.

Top of the line are obviously the doctors, nurses and all first responders, who were pressed to the limit during the year. Over 20 of them were killed in the course of the epidemic, and immesurable sacrifices were required of the profession in the whole, pushed to fight an unpredictable and poorly understood virus, while operating for badly equipped facilities. Volunteers and soldiers helped put up field hospitals, maintain order in front of banks and supermarkets and bring food to the ill.

The list of heroes includes Emilija Dineva, the woman from Dojran who died in a tragic traffic accident, and her family who chose to donate her heart and kidneys and helped save three lives. This lead to the first ever heart transplant operation performed in Macedonia on the recipient, 54 year old Ivan Ognjanovski, by doctors Sasko Jovev, Zan Mitrev, Maja Mojsova and their team.

Another her of the year was Atidze Muratova, the lonely bee keeper from the hamlet of Bekirlija. She was propelled to international fame when the Honeyland movie portraying her life was nominated for two Oscars. Atidze quickly found herself in Hollywood, in the company of Sarah Jessica Parker and other celebrities. After the fleeting moment of fame, she’s now back in her village, and to her old life.

And finally, there’s the Macedonian football team, which secured the unprecedented, first ever place in a European Championship. Captain Goran Pandev lead his team to the historic string of wins, and they now prepare to face Holland, Austria and Ukraine in the greatest success of Macedonian football.