On the occasion of the Epiphany holiday, Archbishop Stefan lowered from the Sloboda Bridge near the Holiday Inn hotel the Holy Cross into the Vardar as part of this year’s Great Theophany Blessing of Water Epiphany tradition for believers to retrieve.

The Holy Cross in Skopje was captured by all believers who took part in the event. Holding hands, they stood in the waters of the Vardar river and together they retrieved the cross.

In line with public health protection guidelines, about 10 people who had previously taken part in the event entered Vardar.

Last year, after the Epiphany liturgy, two priests blessed the waters of the Vardar river, and the ceremony passed without the traditional jumping after the cross due to the Covid-19 measures.