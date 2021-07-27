The Ilinden cavalry set off from Skopje for Krusevo today. The group of 20 horsemen, which includes two women, will ride to Krusevo over the coming days, camping in the open, and arrive there for the Ilinden Uprising celebration.

VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski was in Skopje’s Lisice area to meet the riders before they head out. The ride is to honor the 1903 uprising against the Ottoman forces, which led to the creation of the short lived Krusevo Republic.