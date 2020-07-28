The traditional Ilinden cavalry took off from Skopje toward Krusevo, where they will arrive on August 2, the anniversary of the 1903 Ilinden Uprising.

Each year the group rides from Skopje dressed in clothes typical for the period a century ago, waving flags used by the Macedonian rebels against the Ottomans. VMRO President Hristijan Mickoski wished the cavalry a safe ride as they promote the values of the Ilinden Uprising – freedom and independence for Macedonia.

A separate group of riders includes Rasela Mizrahi, the former Government Minister removed from office after a torrent of anti-Semitic abuse, for giving a statement in front of the original flag with the Star of Kutles.