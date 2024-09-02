The Basic Criminal Court Skopje reports that the Council for the evaluation of an indictment, which was involved in the evaluation of an indictment against Ljupco Palevski, who was suspected of two crimes—”murder” and two crimes—”kidnapping”—in connection with the November 2023 murders of minor Vanja Gjorchevska from Skopje and Panče Žežovski from Veles, made a decision approving the indictment in its entirety.From there, they say that if the date of the same criminal-legal event—scheduled for September 4, 2024—changes, the public will be informed as soon as possible. At this event, four other people have already been charged and a case has been filed against them.Four people have been charged by the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje in May of this year for the abduction and savage murder of Vanja Gjorchevska, 14, of Skopje, and Pance Zhezhovski, 74, of Veles. Accused parties include Bore Videvski, Velibor Manev, Vlatko Keshishov, and the girl’s father, Aleksandar Gjorchevsky.

The investigation into Ljupco Palevski—the main suspect in the double kidnapping and savage murder—as well as the second individual suspected of encouraging the crime and for whom a separate trial will be held—was recently concluded.

On December 3, 2023, Vanja, a juvenile, and Pance, a resident of Veles, who had been reported missing on November 27 and 24, were discovered dead close to Veles and Skopje.