Due to the long lasting lack of blank documents, the Interior Ministry has not issued a single identity card for 20 days, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

The party said that the Ministry is violating the law that provides that this key document is issued within 15 days from the application. Citizens are required to carry ID cards with them, which are also used to travel to several neighboring countries, and the incompetence of the Ministry has become a growing problem.