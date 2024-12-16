The terrorist cell that was broken up over the weekend was planning attacks against “soft targets” – civilians gathered at public locations, said Interior Minister Pance Toskovski.

Four persons were detained in Struga and Gostivar, suspected of recruiting extremists and preparing terror attacks. According to Toskovski, the group was following the blueprint of the Islamic State organization, and wanted to attack soft targets in Macedonia. They used Telegram groups to reach out to other potential members and attempted to procure firearms.