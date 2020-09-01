The Interior Ministry identified the three members of the Islamist cell who were apparently preparing suicide attacks in Macedonia by their initials and partially obscured photographs.

The group was led by A.B., who was later joined by Lj.E. and A.V. The group was storing weaponry and explosives in a rural area south of Kumanovo. The weaponry included two explosive belts with ball bearings put in place to cause maximum casualties once detonated. The group also had five automatic assault rifles and one heavy caliber machine gun.

The three men were aged 22 to 28 and had joined ISIS in the past. The police also found a black ISIS flag during one of the four raids that were conducted.