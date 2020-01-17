The scandalous court verdict in which SDSM party Mayor Kurto Dudus was let go with just a warning after beating and torturing a municipal employee is the talk of the day in Macedonia. It comes in stark contrast with one of the more infamous cases initiated by the Special Prosecutor’s Office in which now disgraced prosecutor Katica Janeva went after former Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski for allegedly ordering an attack on the Mayor of Centar Andrej Zernovski.

Gruevski was charged based on a phone call in which he is discussing protests his party was planning in front of the Centar municipality, and jokes that someone might slap Zernovski. The main issue with the charges – no such incident occurred and nobody laid a finger on Zernovski. And still, this was turned into one of the myriad criminal cases Janeva filed against Gruevski in her campaign to oust him.

Meanwhile, in Dudus’ case, the SDSM Mayor who has a long track record of intimidating people, and is now recorded while beating his subordinate Demir Ismail, was given just a warning by judge Djoko Ristov (the judge’s wife was recently promoted to the ombudsman’s office).

In another case which is seen in stark contrast with the kid gloves treatment Dudus got from the court, the 67 years old Pance Angelov was sentenced to four years in prison, for pulling SDSM official Radmila Sekerinska by her hair during the April 2017 incident in the Parliament. Sekerinska demanded that the man is prosecuted under the maximum extent of the law.