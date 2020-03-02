The Law on Languages and the placing of bilingual signs is clear and has been published in the Official Gazette, said Monday interim prime minister Oliver Spasovski, answering a reporter’s question over who is right, the coalition partner DUI or Vice Bujar Osmani saying that the placing of bilingual signs in Prilep complies with the language law or SDSM, which claims it is a mistake.

It is quite clear where and in which municipalities languages can be used, that is, where we have more than 20 percent of the ethnic community living in the country, said Spasovski.

Asked whether this means that the DUI coalition partner “does not know the law”, Spasovski replied that in the pre-election period everything can be heard in the media and behave as expected by the political entities.