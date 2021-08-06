Fires are still burning in Delcevo, Pehcevo, Sveti Nikole, Stip, Prilep, Kumanovo, Valandovo, and Radovis. The Gostivar fire has reignited, as well, while the Saraj fire near the villages of Raovikj and Bukovikj has been put under control, according to the Crisis Management Center.

The Crisis Management Center informs that the largest fires at the moment are those in Delcevo and Pehcevo.

Marija Milkova from the CMC said that there is foreign aid from countries that have donated their resources, human and material, in dealing with fires that are raging in the country.

So far, the foreign assistance involves the team from Serbia, with four helicopters that came first to help, the team from Bulgaria, with 25 firefighters and six specialized firefighting vehicles, the team from Slovenia, with 45 people, medical team, 11 firefighters and transport vehicles and specialized teams equipped with all possible resources, the Austrian team consisting of 140 people, 16 specialized vehicles, medical team, ambulance, 14 trucks, 9 trailers and other additional equipment for firefighting, informs Milkova.

CMC ‘s Dragi Tarcugovski stressed that in order to end the crisis, in addition to the coordination of the entities in the crisis management system, all entities in the country, as well as the coordination with international teams, the support of the citizens is also needed.