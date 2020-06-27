Acting in accordance with the laws and their non-selective application are the basic foundations of my work at the Ministry of Interior. Police officers have the right to summon for questioning all persons for whom there are indications that they have committed a crime, and this is neither my choice nor my decision. Even more so if those indications are supported by material evidence, audio or video recordings.

In today’s statement, the SDSM leader publicly called on us to summon other people mentioned in the bomb for questioning and I immediately encourage my colleagues to do so as soon as possible, but not only those he mentioned, but all politicians, which recently were linked to, mentioned or will be linked to some of the bombs that are published in public, including Zoran Zaev himself, Culev said.

He says there must be justice for the citizens and everyone should be held accountable for the crime they have committed, especially if it has damaged the state budget.