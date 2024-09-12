This afternoon, Parliament passed amendments to the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance, resulting in a linear pension increase of MKD 2,500 starting from September 1 this year and March 1 next year. The Draft Law on Amendments and Supplements to the Law on Pension and Disability Insurance was approved with 78 votes in favor during the 14th session of the Assembly. This pension increase is part of the ruling VMRO-DPMNE party’s election promise.

The Ministry of Social Policy, Demography, and Youth states that these changes aim to improve the living standards and quality of life for pensioners.

Additionally, the session reviewed the 2023 annual reports from various agencies, including the Agency for Electronic Communications, the Macedonian Radio-Television Public Broadcasting Company, and the Insurance Supervision Agency. Other topics included the Annual Report of the Securities Commission and the Civil Aviation Agency’s Annual Work Program.

Earlier, MPs concluded discussions on amendments to the Law on Local Self-Government, which requires a two-thirds majority for approval, with voting set to follow.

Other legislative proposals discussed include amendments to the Law on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services, the Law on Free Legal Aid, and the Law on the Use of Data from the Public Sector.