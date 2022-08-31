The prosecutor of the former SPO, Trajce Pelivanov, who is supposed to replace Ruskovska, was in a restaurant together with the then director of the administration, Arafat Muaremi, on the day of the search in the Financial Police, “Infomax” learns.

While the head of the Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, Vilma Ruskovska, is under suspension precisely the prosecutor Trajce Pelivanov, who has been in the Prosecutor’s Office for the Prosecution of Organized Crime for almost two years, following the proposal of the State Prosecutor Ljubomir Joveski and the selection decision by the Council of Public Prosecutors. will run this institution.

As the news portal learns, on the day of the famous search in the Financial Police, the prosecutor Trajce Pelivanov was in a reastaurant with the then director of the Financial Administration, Arafat Muaremi, and Ljulzim Jashari, the inspector of the Financial Police, who was the right hand of the director in the racketeering scheme.

“Infomax” got in touch with the prosecutor Trajce Pelivanov, whom we directly asked about what he discussed with Muaremi and Yashari while his colleagues were conducting a search in the institution that Arafat is in charge of.

Pelivanov did not answer the question, and then they contacted him by phone, and in a short conversation he told the “Infomax” journalists that he was busy and that he could not talk.

Two days after the conversation, “Infomax” still did not receive an answer about what was discussed at the meeting.