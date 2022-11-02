The Interior Ministry revealed details about the drug raid that took place on the Veles – Skopje highway yesterday.
A total of 67 kilograms of marijuana, worth about 250,000 EUR on the black market, were seized from a 46 year old man from Skopje. th man was intercepted while driving toward Skopje, and was ordered to the Blace border crossing with Kosovo for a drug inspection. The marijuana was found in a bunker at the bottom of his Volkswagen. The man was supposed to be paid 2,500 EUR to transport the drugs that originated in Albania to Turkey.
Comments are closed for this post.