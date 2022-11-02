The Interior Ministry revealed details about the drug raid that took place on the Veles – Skopje highway yesterday.

A total of 67 kilograms of marijuana, worth about 250,000 EUR on the black market, were seized from a 46 year old man from Skopje. th man was intercepted while driving toward Skopje, and was ordered to the Blace border crossing with Kosovo for a drug inspection. The marijuana was found in a bunker at the bottom of his Volkswagen. The man was supposed to be paid 2,500 EUR to transport the drugs that originated in Albania to Turkey.