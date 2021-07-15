The local authorities in Skopje’s Aerodrom district are paying 10 times over the market price for concrete blocs, said VMRO-DPMNE official Dejan Mitevski.

Mitevski shared a recently published procurement contract, in which the tiles are purchased for 4,100 denars per square meter, where the actual market price is 360.

This is shameless robbery, Mitevski said, calling out Mayor Zlatko Marin. The SDSM party still hasn’t decided whether it will have Marin run for a second term, especially after a string of similar, suspicious purchases he approved, and his cozy relationship with business interests behind the rampant overdevelopment in Aerodrom.