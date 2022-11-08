SDS mayors have no accountability because they haven’t done anything, so an even more convincing parliamentary defeat awaits them. Over 120 million euros have been invested in projects by VMRO-DPMNE mayors in the municipalities they run, says the opposition party.

Infrastructure, and investments in education, sports and culture are among the areas where the most investments are made. Unlike the mayors from VMRO-DPMNE, the mayors from SDS have done almost nothing. 1 year has passed since the last local elections, and in the municipalities run by SDS staff, we have only stagnation. And instead of getting down to business, SDS mayors, as well as their party, use lies, manipulations and crime.

There is no report on their work in Strumica, Valandovo, Dojran, Delcevo, Berovo, Probistip. There is no report because they have nothing to brag about because SDS mayors work only for themselves and not for the residents of the municipalities they run.

The people clearly see the difference between VMRO-DPMNE and SDS. That is why SDS will lose in the next elections.