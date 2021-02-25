Judge Dzanida Bektovic, who is on the council in the wiretapping case against Saso Mijalkov that is due to be sentenced tomorrow, has in the meantime been demoted and no longer tries organized crime cases, says journalist Sase Dimovski.

According to Dimovski, “this will be the last big case for the judge”. He insists that the judge was demoted for dragging out this trial to help Mijalkov out.

Mijalkov tried to flee the country over the weekend to escape the sentencing, in an apparent agreement with the Zaev regime, but returned on Tuesday after the public outrage was too much to bear.