Let’s reenact here the successful story of the Nis Hospital (Serbia), the Minister of Health, Fatmir Mexhiti appealed on Thursday’s press conference at the University Hospital in Skopje, where the first operation in Macedonia on a knee with the assistance of a robot was conducted.

The doctors in the NIs Hospital worked for free 12 weeks in a row, in order to reduce the waiting list.

“Why don’t we do the same heroic deed, so the patients won’t wait for so long for operation. To show that we are willing to do more for our society, let’s be socially responsible. Because we, the doctors, are primarily humanitarians”, Mexhiti concluded.