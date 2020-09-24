The Minister of Justice Bojan Maricic does not know how many prisons there are in the Republic of Macedonia, nor the number of prisoners.

In tonight’s debate in the “Analysis” show on TV 24, the president of the law commission of VMRO-DPMNE, Toni Menkinoski, asked the Minister of Justice Bojan Maricic if he knew how many prisons there are in Macedonia.

Mr. Maricic, do you know how many prisons there are in Macedonia, Menkinoski asked.

Maricic replied with only enough.

Enough to accommodate all criminals, said Maricic.

You have a Minister of Justice who does not know how many prisons there are, and that is within the scope of his work. And do you know how many people are serving sentences there, Menkinoski asked.

That is the job of the Directorate for Execution of Sanctions, Maricic defended himself.