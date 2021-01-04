As of today, the Ministry of Political System and Relations Between Communities run by the First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi will move into the building of the Joint-stock company for construction and management of residential and commercial properties.

According to the research of PINA and the Institute for Communication Studies, the Ministry run by the first Deputy Prime Minister Grubi, employs 44 people who go to work, and 1,366 who do not go to work.

The government last month decided to buy the building to house services that now pay rent to private owners. The money is provided from the funds from the reallocation in the budget for this year, which is otherwise in the total amount of 1.3 billion denars, and was approved by the Parliament last week. Among other things, part of the money is intended for the purchase of the building.