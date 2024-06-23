The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on all our citizens who are in Lebanon to leave this country at the first possible opportunity due to the deteriorating security situation.
The MFA also appeals to postpone all non-essential trips to Lebanon.
There is a possibility of further worsening of the situation, and thus reduced possibilities for timely leaving Lebanon. As always, we put all our capacities to assist our citizens, states the MFA and points to the SOS duty phone +389 75 268 736, as well as the email address: [email protected].
