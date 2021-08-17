Macedonia has expelled another Russian diplomat from the country. According to the information, the person was a military attaché.
The Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs didn’t deny the news.
We are taking all measures in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in order to protect the national security of the Republic of Macedonia, as well as to adequately protect the role and responsibility of the country as a NATO member, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told TV24.
Comments are closed for this post.