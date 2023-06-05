The draft-initiative for constitutional amendments prepared by the Ministry of Justice’s Workgroup was sent to the Government on Monday, which will review it on a regular Tuesday session and then resend it to the Parliament to vote.

The MoJ statement didn’t say if the proposal will be on the agenda of the Government’s session tomorrow or some other Tuesday.

The Ministry of Justice spent the entire week working on the nomotechnical editing of the proposal, which was also translated to Albanian language.