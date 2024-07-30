Director of the Internal Revenue Service Elena Petrova reassures the citizens that the “My VAT” project will continue and that the payment of the money for the second quarter will soon begin.

The payment of My VAT has not started. This information was mistransmitted. The payment will start after the rebalancing of the Budget. Namely, the funds that were planned by the previous management in the Budget for 2023 for the payment of My VAT have mostly been spent or, in other words, not enough funds were planned for these payments for the entire year 2024, so funds should be provided with the rebalancing of the Budget – explained Petrova in the interview for “Republika”.

When asked if there will be any changes, Petrova explains.