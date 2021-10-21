The new future is within reach. Only one more step is needed. Another important move, and that is October 3. Your vote has the power, you are the power of Macedonia, and we are your voice in the institutions that we will change and that is why we are one step closer to the new future, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski at Thursday’s meeting with citizens in the municipality Radovis.

The new future is not just a dream we have been dreaming of, that energy for what we have always wanted to do in our country, and has not always been hindered by corrupt politicians. The new future is not only written in our program, but also our bulwark, our fortress of principles and morals that we want to bring into Macedonian politics. The new future is a time when we need to change the image of politicians in Macedonia. Let’s put an end to the betrayed expectations, he said.