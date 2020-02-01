The new Austrian Government led by Chacellor Sebastian Kurz will support the introduction of all Balkan countries to the European Union, Serbian media outlets who had insight in the Government platform are reporting.

The new Kurz Government calls for a common EU policy toward enlargement which would support the opening of accession talks with Macedonia and Albania with no delay, and would advance the candidate countries as soon as they meet the criteria. Austria will also push to resolve bilateral conflicts in the Balkans, meaning particularly the Kosovo issue with Serbia.