The Minister of Justice, Krenar Lloga, revealed the government’s plan to open the Constitution. Although they are aware that they do not have 80 deputies, nor are they close to that number, they want to create such an atmosphere in the public.

Although VMR0-DPMNE was clear that it will not delegate its member to the working groups for constitutional amendments, Lloga says today that they will wait until the end of this week for the amendments with which the Bulgarians should be introduced in the Constitution, but also for other requests.

But what is surprising is that Lloga demands that, with one opening of the Constitution, constitutional changes should be made on other issues as well, such as the wording “20 percent” for the use of the Albanian language, as a way of simplifying the work of the Parliament in conditions of a pandemic.