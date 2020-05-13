The Judicial Council of the Republic of Macedonia informed that at the 339th session held on May 7, Emil Gligorov was elected President of the Basic Court Strumica.
From 2005 to 2009, Emil Gligorov was also president of the Strumica Court.
Strumica people react that the head of the court will be a man who regularly attends rallies and visits headquarters of SDSM.
The law on courts clearly regulates that the participation of judges in party activities is prohibited, says one of the reactions.
