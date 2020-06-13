The New York Times has published a map of all the countries in the world where the coronavirus outbreak is present, but with the initial goal – to single out countries that are currently experiencing increased growth of Covid-19 infections.

Unfortunately, one of those countries marked in red is our country. As can be seen on the map, Macedonia is in the company of Libya, Iraq, Suriname, Gabon and El Salvador.

The coronavirusvirus has been detected in nearly every country, as these maps show. However, many countries continue to face an increasing number of Covid-19 cases. The increase has been driven by emerging hot spots in Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East, The New York Times writes.