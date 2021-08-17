The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani informed that a request has been received from the National Democratic Institute for temporary accommodation of an additional 200 civilians, in addition to the number of 186 citizens from Afghanistan for temporary acceptance in the country, which the Government informed about earlier.
He clarified that refugees are mostly women and children of NDI activists employed in Afghanistan, and the lists are treated by the competent services, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior, and they will respond the requests accordingly.
Given that the number of flights from Kabul is significantly limited, we cannot say exactly when those civilians would arrive in the country, but then they will be treated according to internal rules of conduct and will be accommodated in facilities that will be provided, said Osmani at Tuesday’s press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
